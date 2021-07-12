Under new leadership, Bishop LeBlond High School aims to grow and consolidate in one moment as, in the wake of a crisis and a time of great change, members of the broader community of Catholic educators advance together.
Kimberly Huss became principal earlier this month, succeeding Ann Lachowitzer, who won't be going far in her new role as president of the St. Joseph Catholic Schools Partnership, based at LeBlond. Huss has years of experience as a teacher in multiple disciplines of education. She has worked at LeBlond since 2004, and has served as a coach in volleyball as well as in track and field. David Lamble is named assistant principal, the position Huss has held for the last five years.
"I think that for my entire career, I've had mentors of mine push me toward leadership roles," Huss said. "They saw that certain skill set in me. I have come to the point where I think I do have the ability to confidently lead Bishop LeBlond High School. I want to see future success for LeBlond."
The time of change occurs amid competing trends. The school is benefiting from an increased regional interest in private education, with its rolls swelling by just under 13%, to 167, in 2020 and similar growth expected for this fall. However, the graduating Class of 2020 was historically small at less than 30 graduates.
The secret sauce in building a stronger institution of Catholic learning and discipleship might be found in enriching timeless traditions, giving students new reasons to never forget where they came from.
"So, not only are we opening up the world to them, and sending them off to their future, but they will also still have and value their Bishop LeBlond education, that they continue to support Bishop LeBlond," Huss said.
Bishop LeBlond continues to enroll new students and has an open-ended process for interested families. Tuition for the coming academic year is set at $6,480, though the school opens multiple avenues of financial assistance and pledges not to "allow finances to prevent a family from enrolling their child."
In addition, the school has positions open for a teachers in physical education, science, and also for coach of the Lady Eagles golf team. For further information, visit https://www.bishopleblond.com.
