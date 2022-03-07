As educators across the country are turning in their pencils and leaving the classroom, the St. Joseph School District offered teachers a $1,000 bonus to sign a letter of intent to continue their employment.
District leaders said they are pleased the majority of teachers took them up on the offer by the March 1 deadline.
“We had 704 teachers sign up for it, which I was very pleased with that response. We sent the material out to 797 (teachers) and had 704 return it,” said Brian Kraus, assistant superintendent of human resources of the St. Joseph School District.
Many school districts around the United States are facing crushing teacher shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-pandemic, there were approximately 567,000 more public school educators than there are now. The mass exit of teachers is pushing school districts to create incentives for educators to stay.
The general goal of the SJSD incentive, which encouraged teachers to sign a letter of intent to return the following school year, was to improve teacher retention. J. Eric Simmons, president of the St. Joseph National Education Association, said that holding onto teachers is essential to student success.
“Keeping our staff in the district is incredibly important because as everybody knows, the most profound and impactful individual or part of a student’s educational career is the teacher in the classroom.”
Not only did 88% of teachers sign the letters of intent, but now that district leaders know how many positions need to be filled, they can begin to recruit new teachers with ample time before the next school year.
“Every year a teacher should become better and better," Kraus said. "So, if we’re able to maintain our veteran teachers ... that’s going to put out a better product as far as instructional methodology and effectiveness of our teachers."
The incentive has district leaders hopeful they will see less turnover this year, and it's possible something similar could be offered in the future.
“If (the bonus initiative) is very successful, it will be worth maintaining," Kraus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.