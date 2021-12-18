There are nearly 280 new MWSU alumni after Saturday's graduation ceremony at Looney Gymnasium.
There were 241 undergraduates who walked the stage and 37 graduate students.
Psychology major Whitney Davidson was selected as student speaker. The opportunity was a significant honor, she said.
"I really, really cared for Missouri Western and it's meant a lot to me," she said. "Missouri Western has done a lot for me, so I wanted to really put into my speech what they've done for me."
College helped Davidson learn it is O.K. to say she doesn't have all the answers and that everyone is at different points in their lives, she said.
"(It's) great for a school that's open enrollment," she said. "We have so many different backgrounds and everything."
The ceremony's other speaker was alumna Esther George, who is serves as president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.
One of the topics George addressed graduating students on was the importance of understanding what the professional world holds.
"The advantages that you have today are not a promise of future success," she said. "So have a careful look at your diploma as you pick it up because you will not see fine print with any guarantees."
They instead should strive to be prepared, flexible, brave, humble and grateful, George said.
