TRENTON, Missouri — As potential legislative changes remain pending, North Central Missouri College is still in "wait and see" mode on its local education role.
Dr. Lenny Klaver, NCMC president, briefed the Board of Trustees on the latest developments at a Tuesday meeting in Trenton. The potential branching path that lies ahead is stark. For now, the college is keenly continuing preparations to navigate the pirate's share of its Northwest Missouri academics to a new campus in Andrew County, in partnership with Savannah R-III Schools. In the fullness of time, this will likely include the coursework currently done at North Belt and Emerald Lane at NCMC's North Belt Center in Country Club Village, according to Dr. Tristan Londre.
"We feel that having all of those programs together in one location ... we'll be able to offer better services. It'll be more efficient, make more of a campus feel," said Londre, NCMC vice president of academic affairs.
But that's all predicated on the notion that NCMC won't find itself given responsibility for all junior collegiate offerings in Buchanan County, which is what Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer's proposed legislation SB 390 would do. Were the bill — which was recently combined with SB 152, another piece of education legislation — be enacted into law, it would fall to Klaver's administration to adapt. There's no handy treasure map at hand, no X marks the spot. Some services would be set up in Savannah, some might be placed at the Hillyard Technical Center in St. Joseph.
"(SB 390) looks in some days like it'll fail, and some other days like it might pass," Klaver told the board. "So, we're just sitting back, as we have been, and letting it happen. And we would adjust from there. Perhaps there would be no adjustment, if the bill fails. If it does pass, of course we'd have to consider some new things."
Last week, in his office in Jefferson City, Luetkemeyer offered assurances that NCMC faces no dilemma here. The senator, a Republican who resides in Parkville while representing Buchanan and Platte counties, said he believes NCMC will make services in St. Joseph a top priority. Luetkemeyer explained it thusly: The city will by far be its largest population center, and the resources will be at hand to expand academics throughout the college's service area. NCMC will provide what Luetkemeyer regards as overdue prioritization on local career and technical training, based on his conversations with local business leaders.
"I believe NCMC is going to be that more engaged community college," he said. "And that's why I want to make the change."
