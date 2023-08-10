Robot Sorting

A robotic arm sorts items on a tray at the North Central Missouri College’s Savannah campus.

 Chris Fortune | News-Press NOW

Area students have more opportunities than ever to get into the industrial technology trade with the grand opening of North Central Missouri College’s Savannah campus.

Though the nursing program is the largest, industrial maintenance classes, like welding and basic electrical classes, are also taught at the Savannah campus. Wednesday’s open house revealed a robotics training facility, and some of the courses in robotics and industrial maintenance will only be taught in Savannah.

