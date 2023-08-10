Area students have more opportunities than ever to get into the industrial technology trade with the grand opening of North Central Missouri College’s Savannah campus.
Though the nursing program is the largest, industrial maintenance classes, like welding and basic electrical classes, are also taught at the Savannah campus. Wednesday’s open house revealed a robotics training facility, and some of the courses in robotics and industrial maintenance will only be taught in Savannah.
Industrial technology instructor Rick Sharp said having robotics classes available allows students to enter the job market prepared and fit the needs of potential employers.
“So, when they go out and they work in our field, if they can only do one part of it, they wouldn’t be near the actual completion of their job as they could if they could multitask,” she said. “So, it’s going to help that company because those people are going to have a lot more knowledge on their plate, and they’re going to be able to do a lot more work for them.”
Sharp said robotics makes jobs cheaper, allowing the United States to compete with other countries to sell products at more realistic prices.
“One of the things I tell everybody about robotics is that robotics keeps us worldly because other people are using robotics all over the world,” he said. “So, it keeps the cost of our manufacturing prices down, and it lets us be competitive across the world.”
However, there is still much to learn about the capabilities of industrial technology, especially with the rise of artificial intelligence, Sharp said.
“I think it’s going to really get kind of kind of crazy here in the next days that we see it, because the AI that’s coming in is a lot higher-tech and the ability for us to actually see that AI is actually going to help us see what the future brings,” he said.
Sharp said the school will prepare students and give them the knowledge they need to enter the industrial technology industry so they can secure jobs quicker.
“It’s just a beautiful school,” he said. “We’re so happy it’s open and everything is going really good.”
North Central Missouri College President Lenny Klaver said the Savannah campus secured $7 million of the more than $12 million required for the facility through federal funding supplied during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It allowed us to stop leasing facilities and have our own and to consolidate our nursing and all of our industrial tech into one location,” Klaver said.
As previously reported by News-Press NOW, Klaver said the new campus can prepare students to take advantage of industrial job opportunities in St. Joseph.
“If you look at what St. Joseph is as the third largest exporter in the state, having industrial technology and industrial maintenance here also, and the partnership we have with Missouri Western and Hillyard (Technical Center), helps us prepare a lot of students for the workforce in the manufacturing industrial sector,” he said.
