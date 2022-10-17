Kristie Arthur (copy)

Kristie Arthur, Chamber of Commerce director of workforce development, talks about the importance of this week's MySuccess event for high school students which educates them about careers at local businesses. 

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The annual MySuccess event is returning to the Civic Arena this week, with the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce hosting about 2,000 high school students to showcase potential future careers. 

The idea behind the event is to give high school juniors and seniors from around the area a look at career options locally, with a variety of employers showcasing what their business has to offer. Kristie Arthur, director of workforce development for the chamber, said the event is important to give students an inside look at what their future in the workforce could look like. 

