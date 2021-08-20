Missouri Western is naming new leadership effective in mid-September as it prepares to start the fall 2021 semester and the second year directed by Elizabeth Kennedy.
Kennedy, university president, named Chris Dunn as the university chief of staff. In this role, Dunn is to be a senior presidential adviser, engaging with campus leaders and the public on a number of initiatives. He takes office Sept. 21. Previously, he has served as a leader among legislative staff for various delegates to the Missouri House of Representatives. He is formerly of the faculty at the State Technical College of Missouri. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Amid this move, Becky Dunn shall take office Sept. 13 as CCO, head of the Office of Marketing and Communications, which represents the university in all internal and external messaging efforts. Becky Dunn comes from the state oversight agency for Missouri Western, the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. Prior to that time, she was an administrator and faculty member at the State Technical College of Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.