A leading lawmaker for the area presented Missouri Western students a rundown by video conference on the state Legislature amid last Thursday's commencement of a special session in Jefferson City.
Speaking by Zoom video conference, Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, communicated to a group led by the MWSU Student Government Association about the Legislature. Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who was re-elected to a four-year term on Nov. 3, called the special session to grapple with replenished state fund balances and apply the remaining $1.3 billion in available federal COVID-19 aid. That aid was first authorized in March by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
"There are certainly some challenges," Hegeman said in a recent interview on the special session. "The impact of COVID-19 on the revenues of the state of Missouri is a concern."
Konnor Buczek, sophomore in applied computing technologies at MWSU, arranged the meeting with Hegeman in Buczek's role as a member of the SGA executive board. Buczek's education costs are covered in part by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development's Bright Flight Program. Missouri Western, as a public university, is subject to the department's oversight and is funded through it.
"So I actually ended up losing about $1,200 in the budget cuts," Buczek said. "I have since gained back about half of what I lost, but there was still a little bit of dip in funding for my education."
Parson restricted more than $100 million over the course of last spring and summer from the $1.36 billion higher education budget, using his authority as governor to balance out the state's finances on an emergency basis in response to collapsed COVID-19 tax revenues. Revenues have since begun a steady recovery, and federal aid has been gradually distributed to fill budget holes.
As of Tuesday, Missouri House Bill 14 proposed to inject some $1.33 million back into higher education for the year. Even if all the funding is eventually restored, however, Missouri as a whole ranks at No. 45 — 50 being the lowest — among all states for the level of higher education funding it provides, according to a nationwide study by Illinois State University.
Missouri Western's financial crisis that hit last spring was partly driven by reductions in state funding, as well as other concerns like a 10-year dip in enrollment. COVID-19 merely made a bad situation worse, and it is understood that more funding will be needed to secure stable institutions for the future.
"It seems like, as the years have gone on, the funding just seems to be drying up more and more, and it's causing more colleges to be in distress," Buczek said. "And I think, I think that's a very important thing that (the Legislature) could discuss."