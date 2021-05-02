A new agreement enables St. Joseph students to train to become teachers at a limited expense, with potentially no Missouri Western State University out-of-pocket tuition owed at all.
Officials with Missouri Western and the St. Joseph School District agreed in a draft memorandum of understanding to set up an evolution of the Grow Your Own educator recruitment program, which the district previously has supported on its own. Per the agreement, up to $2,000 per academic year will be granted to qualified scholarship program participants, for up to eight continuous semesters. Combined with other common Missouri Western scholarships, this amount will cover 12 credit hours of study per semester for in-state students. Further support is available from the district itself. Missouri Western tuition and student fees — not accounting for room, board, books or supplies — run at about $3,000 per academic year.
The agreement is to be signed by Missouri Western’s Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy and the school district’s Dr. Doug Van Zyl, the respective chiefs of each agency, sometime in the immediate future. Northwest Missouri State University has had a similar arrangement with the North Kansas City School District for about four years.
“What you have to do is, you have to make this a reality for people in terms of a career field,” said Dean Logan Jones of the Missouri Western College of Business and Professional Studies. “And then you have to make students believe they can do it. And financially this partnership will take care of that.”
There is no obligation inherent in the new deal, although the district provides up to $4,000 per academic year in financial aid to Grow Your Own recipients in exchange for the student agreeing to teach in the district. Therefore, if a student studies for four years at Missouri Western while receiving the maximum $6,000 in combined Grow Your Own aid, he or she will be obliged to work as an SJSD teacher for at least four years after graduation.
As explained by Dr. Victoria Seeger, a Northwest Missouri State University associate professor of education, the concept of Grow Your Own advances the tandem goals of providing more qualified teachers to school districts and expanding access to the career of education.
Dr. Mark Maus, the North Kansas City School District’s executive director of college and career readiness, said his organization is like most in that more than 90% of all teachers self-identify as white women. There are advantages, Seeger explained, in encouraging more men and women, especially those from an ethnic minority background, to go to work in the classroom.
“On top of this need to have educators that better reflect the students in the classroom, we also wanted to identify students at the high-school level that have some idea that they might want to be a teacher but they aren’t sure who to talk to about that,” Seeger said. “These programs give them someone to talk to, a counselor or a principal, that can nudge them in the right direction.”
