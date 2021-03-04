A week into the new permanent tenure of the president of Missouri Western State University, different perspectives arise on how her selection process happened.
Heading into the office of president, Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy did not go through precisely the same exhaustive review that resulted in the hiring of predecessor Matthew J. Wilson, who served for one year, leaving at the end of July 2020.
"The departure of our previous president was unexpected, I think, by many students and faculty alike," said Hannah Berry, a non-voting student member of the Board of Governors, which endorsed Kennedy's elevation as the sixth chief executive of the campus.
"Your goal as a university is never to hire a president and have them stay just for a short period of time," Berry added.
Members of the Board of Governors unanimously voted to elevate Kennedy in light of — among other factors — their high confidence in her abilities, and the stated need to establish secure leadership during the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the rebuilding of the institution after the 2020 financial crisis.
In so doing, the board effectively decided to work around a policy, dated June 2009, in which the offices of dean, vice president and president are, by one possible reading, "required" to be filled via a national search process.
Kennedy, who first came to Western in 2020 as vice provost, did go through that process for her initial position, before the governors made her interim president in Wilson's wake on Aug. 3, 2020.
General Counsel Kelli Douglas said the board was aware of the policy, but exercised its prerogative to forego a search.
"I think the important piece to remember is the Board of Governors has sole discretion to appoint the president of the university," Douglas said.
In a written advisory on the matter conveyed to a reporter, Douglas said in any event, the policy doesn't place "a more onerous requirement on the Board of Governors" than what it already has done.
"Chair (Lee) Tieman has spoken at length about the process and the months of observation and deliberation that went into this appointment," she said.
Through a spokesperson, Tieman declined further comment, in light of Douglas' capacity to speak to the matter and how she has advised the board.
Within the university's system of "shared governance," power is vested in Kennedy's administration, which devolves certain roles to the Faculty Senate, the Staff Association and the Student Government Association. All is overseen by the Board of Governors — volunteers appointed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
One leader in SGA, senior Briana Reed, said she highly approves of Kennedy personally and that she believes Kennedy will lead the university to a brighter future. However, Reed said, that is not cause to waive the national search process.
"Those are the standard protocols that I think any university or business or organization should have," Reed said. "You don't want to just assign somebody a role."
Reed said she would have liked to see, as was done in 2018 and 2019 before Wilson's hiring, different candidates visit the campus to meet with stakeholders. This would serve to give everyone a thorough chance to understand their plan for the university and especially for student welfare, which has been under extreme stress in recent years.
"You want to know how (candidates) feel currently," Reed said. "You want to know their plans for the future. Especially in relation to students here at Missouri Western."
For their part, leaders of the Faculty Senate and Staff Association, citing ongoing internal reviews of the matter, declined to comment.
Reached by phone Thursday, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development said the selection of a public university president is fully entrusted to the Board of Governors. Citing input from Commissioner Zora Mulligan, the spokesperson explained that although a national search process is routine in the case of a vacancy, it is not required; individual boards have "complete autonomy" on deciding how much it ought to be.
Berry, the student member of the Board of Governors, said the institution has learned that a national search is not always a silver bullet in producing a permanent campus leader. If the final candidate is not happy, and moves to early departure, a high cost in time and money remains.
"We were confident in Dr. Kennedy as our president," Berry said. "And it was a great choice for the university."