Darrell Morrison and University President Elizabeth Kennedy embrace on Thursday during a meeting of the Missouri Western State University Board of Governors after Morrison announced he is leaving his job, effective March 17.
Darrell Morrison, vice president of finance and administration for Missouri Western State University, speaks at a previous Board of Governors meeting.
File photo | News-Press NOW
Darrell Morrison, vice president of finance and administration for Missouri Western State University, speaks at a previous Board of Governors meeting.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Darrell Morrison and University President Elizabeth Kennedy embrace on Thursday during a meeting of the Missouri Western State University Board of Governors after Morrison announced he is leaving his job, effective March 17.
Credited with righting what in 2020 was a rapidly sinking ship, Missouri Western State University's fiduciary leader is wrapping up the last month of his tenure.
Darrell Morrison announced Thursday at a meeting of the Board of Governors that he will be moving on effective March 17. He will assume a similar role at East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, which is much closer than St. Joseph to his Arkansas hometown. Among other interests, this will allow him to spend more time with family, he said.
"In particular, I'll be closer to my father-in-law, my children and grandchildren, of course," Morrison said. "We're excited about this next chapter."
Morrison took office in April 2019 as chief financial officer, later becoming vice president of finance and administration. Although budget doldrums are common to small public universities, as such institutions depend on trends of demand among prospective students that can rapidly change based on national economic conditions, Morrison had to confront a unique challenge. Missouri Western had broadly spent beyond its means, and initiated a series of dramatic cutbacks. Ultimately, about 1/4 of all academics on campus were slashed, phased out or redesigned. Some programs have since been restored, and a state of financial emergency declared in the 2019-20 year was lifted two years later.
University President Elizabeth Kennedy said this moment required a leader determined to see it through, who also could build the trust and confidence within the university needed to preserve morale in tough times.
"His ability to collaborate with colleagues across campus really put the university in a good position," Kennedy said. "I think you saw a lot of emotions at the board meeting because in addition to being a very brilliant CFO ... he's a genuinely great person and a lot of folks have made good relationships with him."
Morrison said he has been blessed to work with a lot of good people, chiefly Lee Tieman, Debbie Smith and Rick Ebersold, who are or have been chairpersons of the Board of Governors during Morrison's time in office. Also, the university survived and is now in a position to thrive because of its staff, Morrison said.
"They spent extra hours for months and months to help us get through this," Morrison said. "It's just great to have that kind of support. And this is probably the most supportive group that I've ever had in my entire career."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.