Darrell Morrison

Credited with righting what in 2020 was a rapidly sinking ship, Missouri Western State University's fiduciary leader is wrapping up the last month of his tenure.

Darrell Morrison announced Thursday at a meeting of the Board of Governors that he will be moving on effective March 17. He will assume a similar role at East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, which is much closer than St. Joseph to his Arkansas hometown. Among other interests, this will allow him to spend more time with family, he said. 

