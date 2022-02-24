Missouri Western State University has grown for the fall 2022 semester, according to a Thursday briefing for campus leaders.
Vice President Melissa Mace told the Board of Governors that nearly 39% more students have enrolled for the freshman class compared to the February 2021 data. In total, 2,272 students have committed to attending class so far, above 1,639 that had done so at this time last year. Both numbers will increase significantly over the remainder of the spring 2022 semester, especially when high school graduation season arrives.
"We've always been attractive to Buchanan County, so we're going to see as dramatic of an increase, even though we're back out in the schools and we're building those relationships with the counselors. There, we already have students who say, 'I want to go to Missouri Western.' Whereas, there are a lot of students in St. Louis and Jackson County who may not have known what Missouri Western was ... They now know the Missouri Western name."
Among those students who are planning to enroll for the first time, 305 are from Buchanan County. Notably, about 310 students who have enrolled are from Jackson County, where the university aims to lure students of Kansas City high schools, who plan to earn their diplomas in the spring.
Jackson County recruitment figures have nearly doubled so far compared to 2021, up from slightly more than 150. Closer to home, 150 students are coming to MWSU from Clay County, up from 100 at this point last year. Enrollment from Platte County is up just slightly, with about 75 in line to attend class. For St. Louis County, some 125 students are headed Missouri Western's way, up from about 75.
"I'm really glad to see the growth in the Kansas City area, too," said Hannah Berry, who serves as the student member of the Board of Governors. "I came to Missouri Western from Clay County. I remember being 18 and meeting (MWSU recruitment manager) Peggy Payne and she's still here, doing a really great job. I appreciate the numbers."
The new student growth is overwhelmingly in students who were not enrolled in a college last academic year. Among those who did attend college last year, the majority are from community colleges. This is considered a potential area for growth as just 93 people are currently admitted as transfer students. This is still up over the February 2021 figure of 74.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.