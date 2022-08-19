Melissa Mace

Melissa Mace, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management at Missouri Western State University, speaks on the fall semester enrollment picture for MWSU on Friday at her office on campus. 

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

Missouri Western State University is forecasting growth in its earliest enrollment figures ahead of final data that will be available in September. 

More than 600 freshmen are expected to be newly enrolled when classes resume next Wednesday, with the growth expected to come in at between 3% and 5%. Such progress has been hard to come by in recent years, with the university pulling out all the stops to reverse and recover from a trend of enrollment loss that was a key factor in the spring 2020 financial crisis. Melissa Mace, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management, explained these findings recently to the Board of Governors, who oversee the university, and elaborated on the situation Friday. 

