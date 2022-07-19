Adrienne Johnson

Adrienne Johnson, professor and chair of education at Missouri Western State University, speaks on Tuesday at the 'Find My Path' event on campus. 

A new concept in higher education, the microcredential, is part of Missouri Western State University's efforts to recruit nontraditional students, with some courses of study possible to complete in one or two semesters. 

As interested parties heard on Tuesday at the "Find My Path" event organized by Jerri Arnold-Cook, career development director, microcredentials present two ways to save money in acquiring the training and certification needed to get started in various fields of skilled work. First, the shorter length of time typically required to earn a microcredential means that less money will be paid in tuition. Second, all Missouri residents are eligible for a $150 book scholarship and a voucher of up to $750 in value to pay for child care. In addition, the Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph is supplying money to cover the tuition costs of students who can demonstrate a qualified financial need.

