A new concept in higher education, the microcredential, is part of Missouri Western State University's efforts to recruit nontraditional students, with some courses of study possible to complete in one or two semesters.
As interested parties heard on Tuesday at the "Find My Path" event organized by Jerri Arnold-Cook, career development director, microcredentials present two ways to save money in acquiring the training and certification needed to get started in various fields of skilled work. First, the shorter length of time typically required to earn a microcredential means that less money will be paid in tuition. Second, all Missouri residents are eligible for a $150 book scholarship and a voucher of up to $750 in value to pay for child care. In addition, the Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph is supplying money to cover the tuition costs of students who can demonstrate a qualified financial need.
What is left are the various student fees and tertiary expenses, like an on-campus parking pass.
"That's a huge reduced price because of all the community and the state coming together to try to make sure that this is an affordable and accessible program to our adult learners," Arnold-Cook said.
Microcredentials of note involve study in applied behavior support services, digital media, chemical laboratory technology, early childhood education and special education. Tuesday's event saw various attendees including Ryann Anderson of the Sisters of Solace. Dedicated to helping disadvantaged women recover from crises such as drug addiction, the Sisters of Solace use Missouri Western's Kit Bond Science & Technology Incubator to manufacture products like decorative candles.
According to Anderson, this manufacturing process — which helps women in the latter stage of the recovery program acquire new skills and reintegrate into the workforce — stands to benefit from studies in chemical laboratory technology. Five women are currently at various stages in the program, she said.
"We want to let them know about the credentialing that they can do here," Anderson said. "Things that they might be interested in that they didn't know that they could come to Missouri Western for. Maybe they didn't think it was such a short program, which is important, because our recovery plan is one year. So if they can do one of these, they can go from the start of recovery to full self-sufficiency in just two years."
The next "Find My Path" event is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Rolling Hills Library, 1912 N. Belt Highway. Call 816-271-4206 for more information.
