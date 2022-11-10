Missouri Western State University and Mosaic Life Care formally unveiled a new space on Thursday for the sciences of respiratory therapy. 

This is considered a wise investment in the wake of a pandemic virus known to attack the heart and lungs that also times with the oncoming peak of influenza season and a recent flareup in infantile RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. Crystal Harris, interim dean of the College of Science and Health, conducted a tour of the new interprofessional laboratory. That followed a ribbon-cutting that featured university leaders, Mosaic executives and governmental figures such as Mayor John Josendale and state Sen. Dan Hegeman. 

