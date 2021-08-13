Missouri Western State University this fall will offer a combined $23,000 divided among students and employees, plus other incentives, to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Entitled “Max the Vax,” the program is open to qualified participants who present proof of vaccination. A drawing on Oct. 8 will award $2,500 each to one student and one employee. A second drawing on Oct. 15 will direct $5,000 each to one student and one employee.
Starting Aug. 27, additional prizes of will also be drawn at weekly intervals. $500 cash prizes will be awarded weekly starting Sept. 17, through the first week of October. The extra awards include gift certificates to the College Bookstore and Flex Dining Dollars, credits used to purchase on-campus food.
The university begins fall classes Aug. 30, and officials are examining various ways to use the school’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III money, roughly $5.8 million of which is enabled via federal legislation signed in March. University President Elizabeth Kennedy said Western won’t apply any vaccine mandate for now, but leaders seek to promote COVID-19 shots.
“The excitement is building as we near the start of the fall semester, and we want to do everything we can to ensure that we provide every student with an engaging, on-campus experience,” Kennedy said, as quoted in a news release.
To learn more, visit www.mis
