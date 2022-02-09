New adult and pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held next week and next month on the campus of Missouri Western State University.
The clinics are to take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, and also on March 17, in the Blum Union Rooms 218 and 219. No one will be charged for access to these events, the university said.
Registration is available for the Pfizer BioNTech Comirnaty injection for ages 5 and older, Moderna Spikevax shots for ages 18 and older and the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Janssen product, also for adults only.
For those who have had at least five months since their last COVID vaccination, are immunocompromised or have some other qualification, booster shots of each type are available. The signup form is available via griff.vn/Vax22, and walk-ins are also welcome, the university said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.