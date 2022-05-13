Missouri Western State University and a junior college that serves the region will begin the coming fall semester with enrollment fully integrated for many students between the institutions.
Students who take at least 12 credit hours in person or online via North Central Missouri College, based in Grundy County, as well as one additional course at Missouri Western each semester, will participate in the new Pirates2Griffons Pathway. Referred to as "dual enrollment," this system will confer all the benefits of being a full-time student at Missouri Western, including access to on-campus housing options, while pursuing an associate degree or other credential via NCMC. An additional requirement to maintain a GPA of 2.0 or better applies to this program.
"It is no secret that the largest potential for growth for us at North Central Missouri College is our western service region, and that is primarily St. Joseph and Savannah," said NCMC President Lenny Klaver. "So it's going to be a situation where, together with Missouri Western, we want to welcome students, and we want to make that transition seamless."
For NCMC students who want the "full university experience" for their first two years of study, this represents a realistic cost savings. Not accounting for a 4% tuition increase the Missouri Western Board of Governors authorized on Thursday, MWSU charges a base per-credit-hour rate (for those considered "in state") of $230. As St. Joseph is outside NCMC's taxation district, the college currently charges local residents a base per-credit-hour rate of $158. Various fees and costs are then factored into this. The total in-state per-credit-hour cost for MWSU this year was $264.32, and for NCMC, it was $208 (outside of its tax district).
One main dual enrollment goal is to bring more students from both MWSU and NCMC into St. Joseph and the surrounding area, be they enrolled in mostly NCMC courses or mostly Missouri Western courses. One example offered Friday of what this means is, enrollees from both schools will be able to attend Missouri Western Griffons athletic events at no additional cost.
"You know, one of the purposes of Missouri Western is to infuse the university into the community," said MWSU President Elizabeth Kennedy. "So we make a concerted effort to do that with our students. And you know, if you're working in an internship or doing some other project for a business or an industry or an agency, it really gives you a flavor of what St. Joseph is really all about."
Among the arms of NCMC that are to become available to dual-credit program enrollees are the Hillyard Technical Center, where the college will assume (also this fall) management of higher-education coursework in a variety of skills and sciences at the facility administered by the St. Joseph School District. In addition, NCMC will continue to work toward bringing online its expansion campus in Andrew County, in coordination with the Savannah R-III school district.
For more information about enrollment, visit missouriwestern.edu/admissions/pirates2griffons/.
