A new leader will take charge of the competitive video gaming program at Missouri Western State University, at least on an interim basis.
Missouri Western officials said Luke Theis, who worked as a graduate assistant coach for the esports team and played as a punter for Griffon football during his undergraduate years, will take on the role that had been filled by Christian Konczal, who departed over the summer after serving as the inaugural esports director and head coach. A search for a permanent program leader is underway.
The university began team-based competition in certain video games in fall 2020 and subsequently dedicated a large arena full of purpose-built computers that are open for use to all students. The team today hosts its events and competitions from that space in the Blum Union on campus. It is organized via the MWSU Athletics Department.
Together with this move, the university said, an "esports management" academic concentration has been added to the recreation sports management major.
