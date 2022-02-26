Missouri Western State University remains in a formal state of financial emergency, but the budget has attained balance, and the way forward appears to offer cause for optimism.
Early in 2022, the Board of Governors has contemplated ending the emergency status that has been in place since February 2020. Eventually, the administration of University President Elizabeth Kennedy will issue a recommendation to lift the declaration, before the board casts a vote.
Among many powers, the state of emergency enables administrators to eliminate programs that are not graduating enough students to justify continued investment. Tenured faculty do not enjoy their normal job protections in this situation. The board did not vote on the emergency declaration last Thursday, and the next scheduled opportunity to do so will be April 28 — unless a special session is scheduled sooner.
“What does it mean to come off of it? What’s it going to include? ... I think there’s a lot of work for the board,” said Professor Greg Lindsteadt, a professor of criminal justice and president of the MWSU Faculty Senate. “I hope they lean on us, because there’s a lot of smart faculty and staff on this campus that can help through these processes, and avoid them in the future.”
MWSU has not previously had a financial crisis of this scale, but as Lindsteadt explained, it is normal for universities to declare an emergency when the books get unbalanced. The issue is not necessarily that a state of emergency is declared, but what is done to respond to it.
“I think this needs to drive policy, and policy should be a part of this while it’s fresh in our minds,” Lindsteadt said. “I hope this doesn’t turn into a forgotten event.”
Many campuses nationwide felt unprecedented pain in 2020, as the convergent crises of COVID-19, a historically low level of taxpayer funding at the state level, and a reduced crop of high school graduates all struck at once. Inside Higher Ed, an online publication on the industry of colleges and universities, has reported that public nonprofit institutions began closing at an elevated rate. By the end of the 2020-21 academic year, some 600 campuses had lost the eligibility to award federal financial aid over the previous four years, mostly because they had shut their doors.
Nathan Scott, student government president, is perhaps the one student who is best able to reflect on what has transpired instead at Missouri Western.
“I think it’s incredibly important that any decision that gets made is based on the data,” he said. “I think it’s important that every process is thoroughly looked on as, ‘Are we actually out of the emergency? Are we at a better place?’ Personally, I think, based on what I’ve seen, we are at that point.”
The 2020 crisis struck when he was Student Government Association vice president, and he assumed this current role the following fall. In this role, he acts as one of the top advisers to the administration on student matters, such as the fees his peers pay for services that are not covered by their tuition. He has also advised a number of fellow Griffons who have witnessed the shutdown of their academic disciplines as a cost-saving measure (a “teach out” mechanism allowed those who so desired to complete their degrees), causing dozens of well-liked faculty and staff to lose their jobs.
Scott readily expresses confidence that what was done had to be done, and that it has left the university stronger.
“My entire college career was based around this point in time,” he said. “And what I call tell you is that we are in such a better spot now than we were then. Whereas before, we had a very narrow future, today we have a bright and expanding future, and I’m so excited to see where we’re going as a Griffon community.”
In the course of steering the university out of trouble, even if it’s formally not yet over, Kennedy has focused much of her attention on integrating the Griffon community and the rest of St. Joseph. St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Natalie Redmond praised how MWSU has become a huge piece of the city’s identity, in the wake of an era where MWSU might not have survived at all.
“We are oftentimes seen as a town with a university, and not a university town,” Redmond said. “Here in St. Joseph, it’s a huge, huge piece for us. And I think we need to work hard to keep it.”
