Missouri Western State University has been made aware that a number of students and/or employees have tested positive for COVID-19 following last Monday's start of the fall semester.
The university released the information to MWSU constituents on Friday evening. According to the information, those affected self-identified as COVID-19 patients, and have isolated themselves away from campus. It is not clear from the text of the release what, if any, interaction the positive-test persons had with others on the campus. The disease has an incubation period of up to 14 days, and also is capable of infecting people without causing any symptoms.
The Griffon News first reported the release of the COVID-19 information, which states that the university, as of Friday, had been made aware of eight self-reported cases. However, according to The Griffon News, the COVID-19 emergency response team had not been able to confirm an up-to-date case number as of Sunday evening.
According to the information, no one among the eight positive-test cases, as of Friday, had required hospitalization for COVID-19. The university said it is releasing the information to encourage people to continue to self-report any known cases of COVID-19; it is working on a continually updated portal to keep the community updated on the extent COVID-19 is affecting MWSU constituents. Self-reports can be made via the online reporting tool: https://is.gd/vYsZdY.
The university has taken a number of steps to curtail the spread of the pandemic. Face coverings are required within all areas that are defined as "community spaces," i.e., a person may remove the covering within their own residence hall living area or at their own desk, but must keep it on within hallways and rooms where other people are present. The coverings can be removed to consume food or drink, but are to be replaced as soon as the wearer is finished in applicable spaces.
For more information, call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at 877-435-8411, 24 hours per day. Dial 911 for medical emergencies.