Missouri Western State University students will pay roughly $275 per credit hour, accounting for tuition and mandatory fees, a 4% increase over last year. This means a 12-credit-hour schedule will cost about $3,300 per year, not accounting for housing, food and ancillary costs.
Missouri Western State University students will pay roughly $275 per credit hour, accounting for tuition and mandatory fees, a 4% increase over last year. This means a 12-credit-hour schedule will cost about $3,300 per year, not accounting for housing, food and ancillary costs.
File photo | News-Press NOW
Darrell Morrison, Missouri Western State University’s chief financial officer, speaks in February to the finance committee of the Board of Governors.
Missouri Western State University is determined to keep its books balanced, and in a time where costs are increasing essentially for everyone nationwide, tuition is also on the rise.
Western's Board of Governors acted last week to authorize a 4% increase in tuition and mandatory fees, which represents a roughly $10-per-credit hour amount for an in-state undergraduate student, up from $264.32 for the 2021-22 academic year. This leaves the estimated cost of attendance, for a full-time student taking 30 credit hours per year subject to a little more than $8,000 in overall cost.
The tuition is an essential revenue component of an $80 million budget, and such increases are a norm in the higher education industry even in years where inflation is not such a marked challenge. The tuition change is combined with a 5.4% increase in state funding as authorized by the Missouri Legislature and signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
In total, the state invested $470 million more for campuses across the state.
"For Missourians to fill the high-demand jobs of tomorrow, we need quality education programs and workforce training efforts that match employer needs," Parson said in a recent social media statement. "Our administration has worked to responsibly fund these priorities."
Missouri Western Vice President Darrell Morrison said it's always the aspiration of a university to hold tuition flat because cheaper rates draw more students. Aside from a desire to do what's best for Griffons, enrollment increases represent a net gain from a financial standpoint. The key factor in keeping costs down is public support. The idea is that lawmakers who push for campuses to not pass their expenses onto the students should be prepared to consider further statewide investment.
"If there's a time when the normal operating costs are absorbed through state appropriations, then you can hold your tuition flat," Morrison said. "And I have been on campuses where we've done that. We've done that at Missouri Western in times past. So, it's not always going into it with a tuition increase. It's bare-bones. What's the minimum increase that we need in order to provide that quality education and meet the needs of our students? It's about what we need."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.