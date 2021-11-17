As International Education Week for college campuses throughout the U.S. comes to a close, the students at Missouri Western gathered for a special educational event on Wednesday.
The Tea & Talk on Traditions and Customs meeting held at Blum Union on campus featured a presentation by Ifeanyi Achobandu of Engunu, Nigeria, amid the serving of a chicken-anchovy curry recipe recommended by Farisha Radzi.
Topics focused on an understanding of cultural trends, histories and taboos, with an emphasis on how although national patriotism is valued, and most everyone speaks English in Nigeria, each citizen identifies first with their ethnic tribe, language and cultural heritage. There are more than 500 such divisions among 211 million people, Achobandu noted.
"It's inspiring how genuine and how friendly they are," said Reina Foster, a student from St. Joseph. "So, the most amazing part of the international program is in seeing how many people from different backgrounds can come together and be friends and talk about their cultures, share their food and just have a good time."
Jon Jeans, who commutes from Platte City to study at Missouri Western, said it is important to him to attend these events as a supportive and open-minded peer to the international students. In that effort, he said, he hopes to leave them with a good impression of all Americans when they return home.
"I want to diversify myself to properly represent America to other countries, to make sure we don't look like complete fools," he said with a laugh. "And that's present in every culture. There's some people who don't represent the country in the best way. Just for me, I want to represent my country, and I want to do it justice."
Radzi asked for Missouri Western chef Stephen Kerr and his Aramark Co. staff to prepare the recipe that would be familiar at home: Batu Gajah, Malaysia. Radzi said she has studied here for two years, taking on an informal role of leadership among international students.
"It's just an amazing thing, because Malaysia is like, 180 degrees from America, the other side of the world," she said. "We even drive on the other side of the road. It's amazing to come together here and tell everyone, 'Hey, we're the same, but different,' and it's always a great time to share with people our culture."
For more information about MWSU Global Engagement Center, visit https://www.missouriwestern.edu/global/international-student-services/.
