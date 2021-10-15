Missouri Western State University presented one of its highest honors on Friday to a local educator for his achievements in student leadership, the arts and advocacy.
Daniel Ramming of Central High School and the Missouri Western Class of 1997, received the Great Griffon Award on Friday at the Alumni Awards Banquet, part of the university’s Homecoming and Family Weekend celebrations. Ramming is a teacher and yearbook adviser at Central and has decades of experience as an instructor of creative and fine arts, as well as special education.
“You know, this award isn’t about me. It’s about all the people who have helped me make a change,” he said. “You know, if you want to live in a better community, then you have two options: You can move, or you can make your community better. Just like I tell my kids in class every day, if you learn one thing every day, you’re making progress.”
In addition, he has advised on the redevelopment of Downtown St. Joseph, volunteered in leadership on the Allied Arts Council and serves as president of the Midland Empire Equality Coalition, which organizes the annual St. Joe Pride Festival. His donated piece “Reaching Skyward” is a permanent part of the Sculpture Walk, according to the university.
Ramming is passionate about social justice and inclusivity for the LGBTQ community, of which he is a part, noting he and his partner have recently celebrated 29 years together. He helped establish nondiscrimination protections, well before it became a matter of law, for staffers of the St. Joseph School District on matters of sexual and gender identity.
This work hasn’t been something he eagerly sought out, but a goal he recognized as a necessity.
“It wasn’t necessarily that I was trying to change everything,” he said. “But I had to tell the principal who first hired me because I had nephews at that school. And they knew I was Uncle Dan, but they didn’t know why I was Uncle Dan. So it wasn’t a thing, it wasn’t that I was trying to change the world. I was just saying, ‘This is my life. This is who I am.’ And the district made it possible.”
Sharon Kosek, who has served on the board of the Missouri Western Alumni Association and has known him for more than 10 years, said Ramming is one of St. Joseph’s finest gentlemen.
“He is very compassionate and goes out of his way to assist students who might need a little extra push or advice,” she said. “He’s very outgoing and friendly to his kids. The students admire him so much, and they’re known to follow him around the halls just to be around him. He’s a great teacher.”
Joining Ramming as Great Griffon honorees are Susan Campbell of the Class of 2001, who is president and CEO of SJC Marketing; Derek Coats of the Class of 2002, deputy chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri; and Gary Baumann of the Class of 2009. A number of additional awards were presented at the ceremony, held at the Fulkerson Center on the university campus.
