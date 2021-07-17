While the 2020 financial crisis at Missouri Western State University can hardly be said to have had just one cause, the university did reduce roughly a quarter of its curricula because it had too many classes to pay for.
This has been one of the big takeaways in the new year that offers new opportunities to rebuild and recover, carefully. Dr. Doug Davenport, then university provost, reviewed in June how the Board of Governors has given campus leaders certain directives. The big idea has been to never again let Academic Affairs be a reason for financial emergency.
“This board has charged us with the expectation that we would review on a regular basis programs, so that we do not see ourselves put in position once again of having to close numerous programs, because we know that process is painful,” Davenport told the Board. “And we want to avoid it, and make good decisions with regard to our academic program inventory.”
Among the Board’s expectations: 1) Do not adopt new academics without a defined understanding that students will enroll in those programs, and 2) Conduct a review at least every five years to be sure they remain “viable,” in that enough students are enrolled. Open-access education in applied learning is Western’s defined reason for being, but students represent crucial tuition and fee revenues.
With Davenport’s retirement effective June 30, Dr. Elise Hepworth, interim vice provost, and Dr. Marc Manganaro, Davenport’s successor, are presiding over a master academic plan to be presented to the board. Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy is approaching one year since being named university president, initially in an interim capacity. She oversees all of this work.
“That’s in order to not let things get out of hand, like before,” said Rick Ebersold, chair of the Board of Governors. “And, they have implemented an interim review process, just to get started. And they have a more detailed review process that’ll be coming out (in the master plan).”
Manganaro, who is expected to lead Academic Affairs through at least the coming 2021-2022 year as interim provost, spoke on how “viability” is determined.
“It’s usually done, as it will be done here, on a cyclical basis,” he said. “Every academic program will go through a system of appraisal and evaluation ... to ensure that it is ‘viable’ in terms of number of students who are interested in pursuing it, numbers of majors, the completed credit-hours it is generating and of course, the number of students who graduate from that program.”
Dr. Susan Bashinski, interim dean of graduate studies, explained how viability has been determined for each of the four new programs, which are a master of arts in teaching, the bachelor of science in cyber security, the bachelor of science in respiratory therapy, and a certificate program in early childhood education.
The teaching master, for example, will see students folded into pre-existing graduate-level English education courses, so that fewer faculty (and fewer expenses) are needed to conduct the program.
“In an ideal world, I think we’d love to see 15 to 20 students active in the (MAT) program at a time,” she said. “We would add capacity so that we wouldn’t have ginormous classes; we want to be efficient, but keep the classes small enough to be meaningful, and the students can learn what they need.”
Hannah Berry, a non-voting student member of the Board of Governors for the last year, is part of the bachelor of science in economics program, that was among the victims of last year’s crisis. She will graduate in May 2022 as the university staged a “teach out” intended to take care of students previously enrolled.
“I know with the introduction of a few new programs, the board has re-emphasized keeping viability at the center of all of the coursework we implement at Missouri Western,” she said. “And I would say, that’s the board looking out for our long-term success, wanting to best serve our students and the student interests that we see in our region and at our university.”
Chairman Ebersold spoke to how the board will keep its eye on the ball going forward.
“As each program is reviewed, that’ll be presented to the Board of Governors for it to evaluate,” he said. “The plan is working, and President Kennedy is continuing to implement that plan well, with her (cabinet) and administration.”
