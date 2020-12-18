Missouri Western State University is expanding a program that will help pay education expenses for students who performed well in high school.
The A+ Scholarship will direct at least $500 per academic year, and up to $850 per academic year, to students who qualify by having attended a school that is A+ certified through the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. They further qualify by earning a high school GPA of 2.5 or better, having an attendance record of 95% or better, performing at least 50 hours of unpaid tutoring or monitoring and achieving a score of proficient or advanced on an end-of-course exam in mathematics. Students must also avoid illegal drug or alcohol use.
The A+ certification is conferred to most public institutions in the state, as well as a number of private schools. For participant students, additional monies beyond the $500 annual award are earned based on ACT/SAT scores.
According to DESE records, Lafayette High School has been A+ certified since 1997, and Benton High School has been certified since 2003. Bishop LeBlond High School is also part of the program; Central High School is part of an alternative program.
Elsewhere in the area, the following schools are certified: DeKalb Senior High School; Mid-Buchanan Senior High School; East Buchanan High School; Savannah High School; North Andrew High School; Cameron High School; Lathrop High School; Plattsburg High School; Osborn High School; Maysville Junior-Senior High School; Union Star High School; and Stewartsville High School.
Via a news release, Dr. Melissa Mace, vice president for enrollment management, and Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, interim university president, said the program is considered a good way to recruit new students who, on the basis of their academic success, have contributed to the growth of their communities and will be strong additions to the MWSU student body. According to the news release, Kennedy has coordinated with high school guidance counselors on the terms of the expansion.