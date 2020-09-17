As the changing of the seasons approaches, in the wake of a sudden leadership shift at Missouri Western State University, the Griffon ship is staying the course.
That is the message offered by Darrell Morrison, vice president of finance and administration, who has been in office just over a year, just like Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, interim president. Early last month, Kennedy stepped into the shoes of Matthew J. Wilson, who departed MWSU after a year of service. On Monday, Morrison said it is good to ponder what this change means for the community in the wake of the financial crisis that dominated the Wilson era, but nevertheless, the answer to that question is "it's really not a major change."
"The university has an overall strategic plan that was implemented in three years ago," Morrison said. "So we're still clinging to that, moving ahead."
In following that track, MWSU is doing more with less. Because of collapsed state tax revenues during the pandemic, Gov. Mike Parson restricted $28 million from the four-year higher education budget for Fiscal Year 2021 in June, and no funding alterations were made in the recently concluded special session of the state Legislature. To a degree, the university cushioned its share of those losses with funding directed to it via the Buchanan County government, using dollars originally supplied by the federal COVID-19 bailout law, the CARES Act.
It is less able to cushion losses from a roughly 10% decrease in enrollment against Fall 2019. Hit particularly hard this year is Missouri Western's international program. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is strictly regulating new foreign student arrivals; U.S. residents are blockaded from entry to all but 45 nations overseas as the world responds to elevated pandemic levels here. The result is a crippling effect on every university campus that has invested in international programs, including Missouri Western. Internationals pay elevated tuition and almost all live on campus, feeding in valued room and board fees.
"We regret that, but it's just not there," Morrison said. "Our international recruitment right now is not going well. Students are just not able to be here."
Because of what he described as the bad publicity the university experienced throughout its financial crisis, the rampaging effects of the pandemic that arrived with particularly unfortunate timing for MWSU, and the adaptation of staff, faculty and students to the pared-back slate of academic programs that resulted, Morrison anticipated a Fall 2020 enrollment drop of up to 20%. He later revised that down to 12.5% in crafting the Fall 2021 budget. So, when the numbers came in at about 10% down, it represented a sign of adequate planning and future stability.
"Moving forward, we'll have balanced budgets," Morrison said. "We'll take whatever steps we'll need to make that happen, and continue to do the things we need to do as a university."