Plans to lift the condition authorizing special finance decisions are shelved for now, Missouri Western State University leaders revealed Thursday.
MWSU Vice President Darrell Morrison told the Board of Governors at a meeting on campus that although there had been had hope to announce the end of the state of financial emergency — first declared in early 2020 — on or before Thursday, that can’t happen yet. The target date is now in spring 2022. The reasons include a current budget deficit of about $680,000, which Morrison said is less than 1% of the total operating expenses.
“I continue to believe that this university is in the strongest state it’s been, from a financial perspective, for at least the last six years,” Morrison said.
Among the emergency powers campus executives continue to possess is retrenchment, in which staff positions can be eliminated beyond routine adjustments. It is through these means that Missouri Western accomplished the fiscal rebalancing in 2020 that is credited with keeping the doors open and the lights on in what were some of the darkest days for higher education in St. Joseph.
Morrison told the board he is aware of concerns about retrenchment and the possibility MWSU will have to cut its budget further. There is no cause for alarm, he said.
“’Retrenchment’ is defined only as ‘reduction of costs or spending,’” he told the board. “That can include personnel, but we are not going to do it with personnel. As a matter of fact, our (interim) provost is proposing to add new faculty positions, in keeping with our strategic plan.”
In a sense, fiscal cobwebs yet remain. Enrollment persists in a historic lull against the highs of the previous decade. Enrollment drives operating revenues of all other kinds, such as tuition and student fees assessed by credit hour, food sales and on-campus housing contracts. As a result, operating revenues are down 14.3% to $29.87 million, from $34.85 million.
“Nonoperating revenues” have increased 14.8%, to $39.26 million, from a little under $34.2 million. These are monies the university depends upon but does not generate locally, such as state funding, federal grants, investment income and so on. They are largely the reason why the net position improved by $7.02 million over the last year. Even so, Missouri Western cut operating expenses by 18.3%.
The trend in improvement, and a forecast that the incoming fall 2022 class looks to be at least 55% larger than the fall 2021 crop, leaves Rick Ebersold reflecting optimism. That prediction came from the Office of Enrollment Management and Student Services, led by Melissa Mace.
“We’re actually disappointed that we weren’t able to end the state of fiscal emergency (Thursday),” the chair of the Board of Governors said. “We fully hope to continue to make the gains that we have made — and they are significant gains — and, by the end of the spring semester, we should be able to call that off and move forward.”
