Incoming freshmen are seeing a return to “normal,” this week with an annual event welcoming them to Missouri Western State University.
As Missouri Western conducts its GO (Griffon Orientation) event for new students this week and throughout June and July, it greets them while just a few signs of the difficult past year remain. Advisories urging only non-vaccinated persons to wear face coverings are found in the halls, an adaptation of Centers for Disease Control recommendations.
“I actually committed (to Western) last year, but because of COVID and everything, I decided to take a year off, build up some extra money,” said new student Kaleb Knockel of Wentzville, in eastern Missouri. “This is my second time up here, and it’s completely different.”
Masks were a rare sight on Thursday among the dozens who filed into classrooms and event spaces to learn about the essentials of campus life. Where once efforts were undertaken to keep people from getting too familiar, assistant director of admissions Melissa Stallbaumer said on Thursday she considers her job incomplete if everyone has not made at least one new friend by the end of the orientation day.
“I think it’s been really exciting to have an in-person event and have people fully back on campus,” said Stallbaumer, who is in charge of all freshman orientation this year. “I think people are really enjoying it. I’m seeing a lot of those connections ... It’s been really exciting because I think that’s really, truly the mark of a successful orientation.”
The university is offering two online orientation sessions for those who are coming from too far away to make a visit to the campus practical and for those who remain concerned about the effects of COVID-19. Yet the majority of college and university educators in the region have affirmed over the last year that online content delivery is not what their institutions are for, and it was only extended to all students as an emergency measure.
To most, it seems the crisis has passed, and students now are focused on the future.
“This seemed like the best option for me, just because it was close to home and had just what I wanted,” said Jaron Blakley, a St. Joseph native. “I think I have a lot of people around to help me here and get the resources in order to get what I need.”
