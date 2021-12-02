The Board of Governors of Missouri Western State University met yesterday at Blum Union to discuss matters ranging from employee raises to future student enrollment.
The meeting began with a report from Darrell Morrison, vice president of finance and administration. Morrison discussed was the lack of raises and “things that employees have experienced on this campus” over the last several years, which he said are things the university is aware of.
Relating to this, he noted that there is an ad hoc community appointed by Missouri Western President Elizabeth Kennedy, which has some constituents from across the campus and has “shared government as its theme and at its heart.”
Morrison said the committee will look into the situation, researching improvement recommendations and how Missouri Western compares to other schools.
He said the committee will have a meeting before the university’s winter break, but its work will really begin in the spring semester.
Additionally, Morrison said that the university has a new ID system in place, a one-card system that is being made ready for students.
“It’s (the current system) a safety concern for us. It’s access to buildings and things like that,” he said.
Marc Manganaro, interim provost and MWSU academic affairs vice president, said that the offices of academic affairs, finance and enrollment management are working in a collaborative effort to ensure the university’s current students are enrolling for the spring semester.
“Every year, Missouri Western, and really all institutions I know of, are concerned, worried about getting, making sure students are enrolling for their courses in a timely manner,” he said.
He noted that there is a communication system set up to contact students who are registered for the spring semester but have a hold of their account, which would prevent them from enrolling. Students who simply have not registered yet will also be contacted. In addition, some students are unable to enroll until their fall grades have come out.
Manganaro said a list of unregistered students will be sent to the academic affairs and enrollment management offices on a weekly basis. The list will be shared with academic and advising areas, which then can contact the unregistered students.
Jean Ahwesh, interim senior executive director, announced this will be her last board meeting, as her term is set to expire. This was followed by a moment of applause from the Board of Governors and audience members. Her replacement for the position has not yet been chosen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.