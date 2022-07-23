In the nine years since he founded the St. Joseph Christian School Concert Band, Joe Voga has set high standards for pupils, with no inkling of the stars they would one day reach.

To be invited to perform at Carnegie Hall is more than a once-in-a-lifetime experience; most of the nation’s musicians will never get the chance, in some decades of work. So to find oneself there as a high schooler, as members of this band will on April 8, 2023, is an honor of generations. Sixty students and alumni in total will make the trip.

