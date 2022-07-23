Senior trombonist Ben Stoever speaks Thursday in the band room of St. Joseph Christian School. Stoever hails from New Jersey and says he’s looking forward to a return to New York City for the April 8, 2023, show at Carnegie Hall.
In the nine years since he founded the St. Joseph Christian School Concert Band, Joe Voga has set high standards for pupils, with no inkling of the stars they would one day reach.
To be invited to perform at Carnegie Hall is more than a once-in-a-lifetime experience; most of the nation’s musicians will never get the chance, in some decades of work. So to find oneself there as a high schooler, as members of this band will on April 8, 2023, is an honor of generations. Sixty students and alumni in total will make the trip.
“It’s always just been like, ‘Well, let’s hope we get there someday,’” said senior trombonist Ben Stoever. “And then, all of the sudden, wow. We’re actually going. We’re going to Carnegie Hall. I’ll probably keep that memory with me for the rest of my life.”
Stoever, who was born in and lived much of his early childhood in New Jersey, has a particular appreciation for this because he routinely visited nearby New York City when he was younger.
“I’m looking forward to showing my friends around town,” he said.
Hudson Fruechting, a freshman trumpeter, said that when the students join the stage of the National Invitational Band & Orchestra Festival, he expects he’ll feel a little anxiety, but also right at home, with a sense of deep personal fulfillment.
“It’s going to be thrilling. A lot of nerves and pressure building up to that point,” Fruechting said. “But when I do start playing, everything else just kind of, like, fades into the background.”
According to Voga, St. Joseph Christian will be the smallest school at this year’s festival by a significant margin, and it may be the smallest school ever to perform during the event. The band has had significant success at other levels, including several state, national and international honors, and some of its musicians have previously contributed to the Honors Performance Series Orchestra at Carnegie Hall. Even so, Voga considered his May application to next year’s festival to be a “long shot.”
“It was like, ‘What do we have to lose,’ right? But then things got interesting, I got a second interview over the phone with the admissions committee,” Voga said. “And then came the email, giving us the invitation. And it took me a while to start breathing again, because it’s just a dream to be able to perform on that stage. And I get to take this whole group. It’s gonna be a special time.”
The program has benefited from last December’s opening of the performing arts wing, a detached expansion of the main SJCS campus. Away from the normal activities of an ever-more-populated main campus building that has to date been home to all students, kindergarten through 12th grade, band members have come to regard this as their home away from home.
“It’s a great program,” Fruechting said. “I mean, you can’t say enough about it, really. We have great directors, and we get to go to a lot of cool places, as you can tell.”
In speaking about his personal motivation in leadership, Voga described how the music of his students exists as another form of devotion to the almighty.
“We have a creative God,” he said. “And so, all of the arts are, you know, an expression of that nature of God that we have in each of us to create things of beauty. Not only does he want us to worship him, and music is one of the ways we do that, but it’s a language gifted by him to communicate our feelings. And sometimes we can communicate more in music than we can in words. That’s the beauty of the arts.”
