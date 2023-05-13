Beer

About 250 people lined up to raise a glass for the history and creative works of St. Joseph on Saturday as part of a celebratory annual fundraiser.

The 2023 Beer Walk for the Arts aimed to raise more than $10,000. It was organized by the Allied Arts Council, the St. Joseph Museums and a group of 10 bars and restaurants that provided alcohol and food, all as a donation to support the cause. The event began occurring each year, 11 years ago, but is in its 10th iteration because of COVID-19 disruption. 

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.