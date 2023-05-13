A can is used to represent on Saturday the selection of drinks on tap at the Wyeth Tootle Mansion. Each of the seven houses included in the 2023 Beer Walk for the Arts featured two varieties of alcohol for patrons to sample.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
The RiverSong Chorus, a fellowship of woman singers, perform on Saturday at the Wyeth Tootle Mansion during the 2023 Beer Walk for the Arts.
About 250 people lined up to raise a glass for the history and creative works of St. Joseph on Saturday as part of a celebratory annual fundraiser.
The 2023 Beer Walk for the Arts aimed to raise more than $10,000. It was organized by the Allied Arts Council, the St. Joseph Museums and a group of 10 bars and restaurants that provided alcohol and food, all as a donation to support the cause. The event began occurring each year, 11 years ago, but is in its 10th iteration because of COVID-19 disruption.
"As simple as it looks, there's a lot of work that goes into it," said Robbie Morton, event co-chair for the Allied Arts Council. "We have some great committee members that work to find local artists, who come and perform at each home, alongside servings of food made right here in St. Joe, to showcase our restaurants. Our beer distributor has set up two servings in each of the houses."
In addition to the food and drinks, there was a chance to explore several late-19th-century wonders of local architecture, including the 1879 Wyeth Tootle Mansion, The Dome of 1899 (built as the First Church of Christ Scientist), the Arnholt House of 1866, the 1877 Pleasant Chesnut Cottage, the 1880 Van Deventer House, and the Beach House of 1887. In addition, the Weems House, built in 2000 as an homage to the more historic structures, opened its doors.
"People come for the beer, they come for the food, they come for the homes, it's a little bit of everything," Morton said.
Tricia Williams came down with her family from Savannah. Williams has roots in St. Joseph, and fondly holds memories of St. Joseph's iconic structures from her childhood.
"It brings back a little nostalgia for me, because when I was younger, would go to some of the museums," she said. "I mean, it's just, it's awesome getting to see our history, and also getting to back to when I was kid, and now seeing these places again."
