Seven Canidates have MSTA forum
The contenders for two seats on the St. Joseph Board of Education, each for a term of three years, gave their perspectives Monday on issues like what is learned in the classroom.

The event is semi-official in being held at the normal meeting place of the school board — the Troester Media Center — and is sponsored by the Missouri State Teachers Association. The MSTA is one of two associations that advocate in St. Joseph for district employee contract, workplace and community interests. It also lobbies at the state level on various public education funding and regulatory topics. Attending on Monday were Don Crabtree, Amanda Cook, Rick Gehring, Brian Shewell, Jennifer Kerns, Bradley Huett and Whitney Lanning. Candidate Harold “Bud” Barr did not attend for unstated reasons, while candidate Jonathon Bell, who is a U.S. Army Reserve officer, has recently been deployed as part of his national service.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

