A Missouri law that uses tax credits to open the door to private education has given the largest singular benefit to St. Joseph Christian School.
MOScholars funds qualified students for $6,375 of annual tuition costs at campuses like the one run by Danny Maggart and Rose Dunlap, co-superintendents.
With about 490 children enrolled from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, more than 11%, or 56, receive that annual award. All of them qualify for it because of family income. The group of 56 is the largest MOScholars cohort in the state, part of the 598 MOScholars awards enabled by the Herzog Tomorrow Foundation of Smithville.
"As the program grows, I think it's something that our school can benefit from immensely," Maggart said. "Just because of the cost of tuition, the economy, all of those things. It just helps give families that opportunity, if, you know, if they desire Christian education, it's something that is a game-changer, for sure."
For each student, the award is equivalent to preschool tuition. It values about 78% of grades 7-12 tuition, which is $8,086.20, or $673.85 per month. Families qualify for the award based on their income status, namely if they are at or below 370% of the federal poverty line. For a family of four, that is $111,000 in gross annual income. MOScholars also provides awards for students with a disability, who would qualify for an individualized education plan, or IEP, but St. Joseph Christian School has no IEP-based MOScholars beneficiaries.
MOScholars is indirectly funded by taxpayers. Each donor (to the Herzog Tomorrow Foundation, for example), can get up to 50% of their annual income tax burden credited. Someone who earns $70,000 per year can expect to owe the state about $11,060. Therefore, they can get up to $5,530 in credits by donating that amount to a MOScholars-participating nonprofit.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph operates its own MOScholars foundation, the Bright Futures Fund. These groups divide proceeds up into $6,375 awards.
Missouri lawmakers are considering an expansion of MOScholars. The program is administered by Vivek Malek, a Republican recently appointed as Missouri Treasurer. Kern Chhikara, a spokesman for Malek, pointed out MOScholars can be used to pay various education costs, not just private school. Statute allows it to cover the costs of "a home school, a charter school, a public school and a public or private virtual school," he said.
"The MOScholars application portal for the upcoming school year is now open," Chhikara said. "The treasurer’s office encourages Missouri parents to visit the MOScholars website (https://treasurer.mo.gov/MOScholars/) to learn about the program, determine eligibility for their kids and to take advantage of the program."
