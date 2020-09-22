Mosaic Life Care Foundation kicked off its first after-school programming at emPowerU Tuesday night.
Director of operations, Devran Brower, said it was important to provide the program in the fall for students that may miss out during other times of the year.
"Over the past few years, we've been fortunate to run a summer STEAM Camp program for kids of the same age that went very well and received a lot of very positive feedback," Brower said. "The whole goal of this is to really expose these students to things that they may not see in the schools, and things that may really spark their interest and their desire to continue to learn."
It is a six-week program for students to engage in STEM-oriented activities such as Lego robotics and virtual reality.
"We do robotics for grades three through five, they really expose students to both the building aspect and the coding aspect of robotics," Brower said. "Virtual reality is one of my favorites. The technology is amazing, you can be somewhere that you've never seen before and you really feel like you're involved in it."
The number of students did have to be reduced due to COVID-19 restrictions but still got a good turnout, "We were very fortunate to go through a month of summer programming and have over 100 students come through our facility and have no issues," Brower said. "We've had a chance to learn a lot, I will say, face masks are important, providing sanitizer, socially distancing, we are very fortunate to have a big facility and so we can socially distance here and students can still be hands on, can still interact."
Students are lead by facilitators who professionally trained in experiential learning, "We set the stage, we like learning to happen authentically on its own with these students and then one of our facilitators brought a couple of her older students that serve as a volunteer for us as well," Brower said.
Brower said there have been discussions on adding another program to run before the end of the year or possibly early next year pending the status of the pandemic.