Mosaic Life Care Foundation’s intergenerational program will begin training young leaders from 14 regional schools starting on Tuesday.
Myleigh Lanham, communications associate, said the e2 Fellowship plans to feature teams of three — two students, one adult sponsor — from some of the 31 counties that the foundation serves. Students from Benton, Central and Lafayette high schools, Bishop LeBlond High School and St. Joseph Christian School will interact with teens from nine other institutions.
“The foundation has recognized the power of diverse and cross-generational collaboration,” Lanham said. “This leadership journey identifies core values and begins an expedition where youth are the creators of this region’s future.”
emPowerU is located at 518 S. Sixth St. in Downtown St. Joseph. For more information about its programming opportunities, call 816-271-7910.
