Mickey Gill

Mickey Gill, director of operations for the St. Joseph School District, shows in February 2022 the old entrance stairway at Lafayette High School. It has since been upgraded with a security vestibule, allowing harder lockdown procedures. 

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph School District is getting more funding to support its efforts to make its buildings safer from intruders. 

The Safety Grant Program will provide $600,000, adding on to the taxes approved by local voters in 2019 that paid for secure entrances at all elementary, middle and high schools, among other measures, such as high-resolution surveillance systems.

