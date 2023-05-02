Mickey Gill, director of operations for the St. Joseph School District, shows in February 2022 the old entrance stairway at Lafayette High School. It has since been upgraded with a security vestibule, allowing harder lockdown procedures.
The St. Joseph School District is getting more funding to support its efforts to make its buildings safer from intruders.
The Safety Grant Program will provide $600,000, adding on to the taxes approved by local voters in 2019 that paid for secure entrances at all elementary, middle and high schools, among other measures, such as high-resolution surveillance systems.
The $600,000 grant must be spent by April 2024 to address needs identified by a study of a given building's age, average daily attendance and a school safety survey. Details on how it will be spent will be forthcoming.
“We are excited to be one of a select number of districts in the state that received the grant,” said Shannon Nolte, director of non-academic services, as quoted in a news release. “This will provide us with another layer of security that will help keep staff and students safe in the current world in which we live.”
The grant money is associated with the Fiscal Year 2023 early supplemental budget request by Gov. Mike Parson, which becomes available July 1.
