The Missouri Legislature has made progress on the primary order of business for the second special session of the year that began Nov. 5: Finish distributing $1.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief.
Of this amount, HB 14 proposes to inject $75.6 million to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, from which the St. Joseph School District is funded in part, and $1.33 million to the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, which funds Missouri Western State University. The schools funding is specified for reimbursement of school food programs; the higher education dollars are more generalized for “job training and related activities.”
Missouri Western may be seen as especially in need of more aid. The campus’ financial crisis of the past spring has largely been stabilized at significant cost, but a seven-figure budget deficit is forecast for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2021, which runs through June 30, 2021. Student Governor Hannah Berry, who sits on the oversight Board of Governors while she goes about undergraduate studies in economics, said the Board has sought to emphasize that this lasting problem would largely be over with — but for the pandemic. Gov. Mike Parson appointed Berry earlier this year.
“We have had a plan, we have stuck to that plan, it’s been successful,” she said. “And, if not for the COVID-19, we would be seeing a balanced budget at the end of this academic year.”
In recent days, local members of the legislative delegation to Jefferson City have described the task at hand as largely procedural and a matter of making repairs to the budget that time did not allow for in earlier sessions. State Rep. Brenda Shields, a Republican of St. Joseph who just won her second two-year term of office on Nov. 3 representing southern and western Buchanan County as well as northern Platte County, has provided input on the Legislature’s recent direction along with Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby.
Based on this information and the Legislature’s public schedule, the Missouri House of Representatives has largely concluded its business ahead of Missouri Senate meetings to take place within the next 10 days. Shields said that a joint legislative conference, which would remedy any differences between the House and Senate legislation, is not likely to be necessary. When lawmakers are sworn in for a new term and the next complete session begins on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, larger questions about how education is to be funded will be addressed.
Berry said she is hopeful that the connections forged by MWSU Interim President Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy and her administration in Jefferson City will produce further benefits for the university and its students.
“I’d say we definitely have and continue to build a positive relationship with our legislators and leadership in Jefferson City,” she said. “We’re hopeful that the state will support us further, if and when the pandemic does subside.”