Missouri Western State University officials greeted hundreds of freshmen Monday as students returned to campus for a new year.
A Monday event, the Western Warm-Up, gave students the chance to meet new people, review clubs and planned events and enjoy special activities like a mobile blade-throwing range set up by The Axe Factor.
Sarah Mosteller, a new freshman from Columbia, Missouri, said much is being done to try to make students feel welcome, despite the ongoing effects of COVID-19.
"They're trying to put in an effort to make sure it's different than it was last year," she said. "Because I know last year people were pretty miserable with the online classes and all of that. And now they're having events like this ... and that's helped."
The university promoted its title for 2025 graduates, the Class of Quality, at a Sunday event at Spratt Memorial Stadium.
"I feel like the 'Class of Quality' thing is kind of a cheap gimmick, to be honest," said Kati Kuntz, a new freshman from Raymore, Missouri. "OK, so that's a bit brutal. But if I have to apply what it means, I'd say it just means to do your best and give as much 'quality' as you can."
Mosteller offered a different view as she prepares to study wildlife and conservation management. She cheered the advantage offered by the on-campus presence of the Missouri Department of Conservation.
"I think it means Missouri Western is focused on applied learning and having these opportunities," she said. "Having those experiences will be a better quality than if I were just in class all day."
Ison Robinson, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, is mostly just focused on making new friends. Social distancing and the indoors face-covering rule implemented earlier in August are minor inconveniences.
"It's pretty exciting," he said. "You know, the mask thing is kinda annoying, but I feel like we can get over that hump eventually. And then it'll be back to normal, and I could just enjoy my college experience."
University President Elizabeth Kennedy, who is beginning her second year in office, spoke to how it is the university's finding that in-person education is the best way to go in the current environment.
"It is exciting to see students return to a more vibrant campus experience this fall," Kennedy said. "I’m looking forward not only to full classrooms but to attendance at our athletic events, art performances, guest lectures and other special events."
