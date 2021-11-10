A diverse selection of food, culture and fun before a parade of many flags returned Wednesday to St. Joseph's hometown collegiate campus.
For the last two academic years of pandemic, multiple aspects of international life just haven't been the same at Missouri Western State University. Only on Monday did the United States federal government finally relax strict border controls on ordinary travelers from much of the world overseas, so long as they are vaccinated.
"Like, you know, obviously being a long way from home and a long way from family is really tough," said Liam Nevin, an Australian graduate student. "Having that now is something we've all really been looking forward to. We couldn't wait for that opportunity to freely go home again."
As he proudly carried his homeland's banner, then presented piles of good grub from Down Under to dozens of hungry guests, Nevin reflected on what this all means. Nevin has lived in the U.S. for much of the last decade but always looked forward to Christmas visits home.
It's been more than 18 months now.
"Right, mate, you know, I am a non(traditional student), and so I have a little bit of experience with being away from home for long periods of time, some of these 18- or 19-year-olds, this is the first time they've been overseas," he said. "So I try to be sort of a support for them."
In the 2020-21 year, essentially the only international students to be found on campus were students like Kelly Khew of Malaysia, who expects to graduate this year after opting to ride out the storm of COVID-19 mostly in the U.S. She helped organize the International Fair this year and said seeing the assembly of cultural displays and flags at the Fulkerson Center brought joy to her heart.
She has come a long way since first arriving three years ago, not sure what kind of reception she'd find.
"The people here are much nicer than I thought, and really friendly," she said. "Not like how everyone said, like way before. So, that's a pretty good experience over here, nothing to really worry about. People just help each other a lot."
Ana Barbera will return home to Spain in December, after just one semester. This type of educational exchange was very difficult to arrange during the previous year.
The Spanish delegation shared various examples of their homeland's cuisine, like jamón ibérico. Iberian swine are treated like royalty prior to slaughter; ultra-thin slices of finely cured meat are a coveted delicacy.
"It gives us the opportunity to show our culture to everyone," Barbera said. "And, everyone has a chance to learn something new."
