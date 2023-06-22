Governors

As the current fiscal year comes to a close, the interim budgetary leader for Missouri Western State University offered assurances Thursday that all is well.

The university has a cash position of about $11 million, the money it must use to maintain day-to-day operations. The amount goes up and down, as affected by the roughly $33 million in "operating revenues" Missouri Western generates itself, mainly from tuition, and the $24.5 million in "non-operating revenues," such as state allocations and federal grants. That combined $57.5 million defrays just under $51 million in expenses, nearly half of which are employee compensation.

