As the current fiscal year comes to a close, the interim budgetary leader for Missouri Western State University offered assurances Thursday that all is well.
The university has a cash position of about $11 million, the money it must use to maintain day-to-day operations. The amount goes up and down, as affected by the roughly $33 million in "operating revenues" Missouri Western generates itself, mainly from tuition, and the $24.5 million in "non-operating revenues," such as state allocations and federal grants. That combined $57.5 million defrays just under $51 million in expenses, nearly half of which are employee compensation.
"We went through more difficult financial times a couple of years ago," said Ron Olinger, interim vice president of finance and administration. "That was obviously before my time. I think this year we were able to present for next year a balanced budget, and that's really what we hope to do."
July 1 marks the start of FY 2024, which lasts through June 30, 2024. That will mean two full years have passed since the end of the fiscal state of emergency that lasted from winter 2020 until spring 2022. The university ultimately cut about a quarter of its academic programs and laid off dozens of professors and staff to account for a historic revenue-expense imbalance.
Olinger addressed the Personnel, Finance and Operations Committee of the Board of Governors at Blum Union on the campus Thursday. Olinger took over in April following the departure of Darrell Morrison, who oversaw money matters for the university throughout its 2020 financial crisis and aftermath. Olinger previously served in a similar role for 15 years at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
Meanwhile, a permanent replacement for Morrison is sought, under a process led by Marc Archambault, vice president of university advancement, who is also executive director of the Missouri Western Foundation for charitable donations to the university. University President Elizabeth Kennedy said on Thursday that the search committee for the next financial leader will next convene on Friday.
