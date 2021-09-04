Missouri Western State University keeps track of the number of students attending, but of greater importance is how many classes they’re taking and what they’re paying, a figure that is on the decline.
Missouri Western’s Fiscal Year 2021, which ended on June 30, realized just more than $31.87 million in student tuition and fees. The current plan, FY 2022, forecasts this will decrease about 2.9%, to just under $30.95 million. This follows a downward trend from the previous year. A decrease in day-to-day numbers is the key factor, but there also are clear signs that the number of young people willing to take on a full-time course load toward earning a four-year degree is falling.
“We’re graduating less high school students, in particular here in Buchanan County, for instance,” said Missouri Western Vice President Darrell Morrison, chief financial officer. “Higher ed institutions across the nation are fighting more and more fervently, if you will, for less and less students over a period of time.”
Bright spots manifest. Vice President Melissa Mace, who has charge of student affairs and the effort to increase enrollment, noted on Monday how day No. 1 enrollment increased from 3,906 in fall 2020 to 4,204 this year. This figures to be a rise of 27%, but the first-day headcount is an unofficial signpost, not a true reckoning of the student body. Among other reasons, this is because enrollment for the fall remained open through Friday, the add/drop deadline. A full campus census is due in the week of Monday, Sept. 20.
Only then will it be clear how Western is performing against its fall 2020 total enrollment of 4,911, which included non-degree-seeking and high school Early College Academy students, as well as those who joined the ranks at the last minute.
“We knew with the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and a relatively late start in the recruiting cycle for us because of some personnel changes, it was going to be a challenging year to grow enrollment,” Mace said. “Nonetheless, we’re seeing some encouraging signs in the early data.”
Nathan Scott, student government president at Missouri Western, said to sustain hope for growth, the university must expand its activities and extracurriculars. It’s a matter of persuading individuals that about $6,500 in tuition and fees (full-time study for in-staters, 86% of the total last year) per academic year is worth it, never mind thousands more for room, board and supplies.
“We need more things like the E-sports Arena that attract students and engage them outside the classroom,” he said. “Academics are important, but if we are asking students to live here, we need to give them something more to do for socialization and engagement.
“I believe the university is working hard to address this, and we have a bright future,” Scott said.
Morrison spoke to how Missouri Western is still engaged in a “reset” of its on-campus programs of all kinds. In some cases, the “teach out” initiated in spring 2020 is not yet complete: When the university cut about 30% of its academic programs amid the financial crisis of that time, it gave previously enrolled students the chance to conclude their studies in subjects like sociology, modern languages and economics. Graduation events in December and next May will produce perhaps the last Griffon alumni in those programs.
Remaining and replacement interests still are developing. The E-sports (competitive video gaming) program Scott mentioned is just entering its second year. The university is building new majors in cybersecurity, for example, and a graduate program in K-12 education. The basic idea is to grow and give the people what they want.
“Universities, in this day and time, have to be more nimble,” Morrison said. “They have to move quicker. And we’re trying to be responsive to needs of Buchanan County, and the surrounding area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.