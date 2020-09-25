Missouri Western State University students still were able to participate in the annual careers fair this year, but instead of the original format, it was behind a computer screen.
Megan Raney, director of the Career Development Center, said the fair usually is a big public event in Fulkerson Center where students can walk around and talk to employers about a career path.
This year the event was hosted on Handshake and students could choose the type of employers they wanted to talk to and have one-on-one time with them via Zoom.
"A lot of the time with in-person fairs students might go in with a group of friends and they might not be willing or brave enough to talk on their own," Raney said.
Raney said the online option gives students the opportunity to shine with a future employer, get more information about a possible career and give employers a better idea about a students skills.
"It's almost like a screening for the recruiters, because they're intending to find these good candidates for their internships and positions that are open," Raney said.
Raney said some employers told her Western isn't a school that they would typically go to for recruiting, but the cost-saving efforts of a virtual job career gave them that option.
"A lot of employers still have their travel budgets restricted at this time and they're not willing to go travel to campuses," Raney said.
The Career Development Center already had a similar career fair for nursing students, with 18 hospitals talking to the students about their opportunities.
"St. Luke's was thrilled at the opportunity because they were told that they weren't allowed to travel and we were the first school to reach out and offer a virtual opportunity," Raney said.
Not only is the virtual option the safest way for employers and students to meet, but Raney said they're starting to see that this might be the new trend for career fairs in the future.
September is also a peak hiring time for employers looking for interns and jobs starting in the summer and Raney said students need to be aware of how difficult it can be to find a job right now.
"Even though students aren't graduating until May, these employers are having these conversations with them because they want to keep them in their network," Raney said.
The career fair was offered for all majors for current students and alumni. Raney said the next career fair will be a teacher recruitment fair that also will more than likely be virtual.