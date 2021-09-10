Almost 200 students and faculty from Missouri Western State University spent their Friday giving back to the community of St. Joseph.
The Griffs Give Back Day of Service took place at various locations, including Second Harvest Community Food Bank, Krug Park and the St. Joseph Youth Alliance. Missouri Western President Elizabeth Kennedy joined student volunteers at Second Harvest for part of the afternoon.
Andrew Foster, the volunteer organizer for Second Harvest, directed the group on what to do.
"They're helping out with our mobile food pantry, preparing some of the fruits and veggies that go out through that distribution," he said. "And then we have a Campus Cupboard program at the local schools. They're bagging up bags of food for students and families as well."
Second Harvest services 19 counties in Missouri and Kansas, and Foster said groups like the Missouri Western volunteers are invaluable to have right now.
"Fall is a very busy time, both at our mobiles and then the demand for services at some of the schools," he said. "We're a volunteer-driven organization. We could not do what we do without volunteers such as these students. So we're extremely thankful to have them here with us today."
Missouri Western senior Jozua Bennie said he had fun with his classmates even if it was heavy lifting.
"It's definitely nice doing something with classmates outside of class because usually you either hang out in class or, like, somewhere after class for a while, but doing this is definitely a more comfortable space, and you get to do stuff you enjoy. So yeah, it's nice," Bennie said.
Bennie said he would like to see other groups he's part of get involved with volunteer efforts.
"This was my way of kind of helping out," he said. "I'm also a board member of clubs in school, and so I want to make sure that the clubs help out in any way that they can."
Foster said the food bank is always in need of volunteers. Visit shcfb.org for more information.
