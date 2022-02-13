More landfill build-up and greater ways to reduce waste are on the minds of many college students as they look for more ways to recycle in St. Joseph.
"I think more families are going green, and if you come from an organic background, it can weigh on you mentally coming to a college that lacks recycling resources," said Brittany Addison, a senior RA at Missouri Western State University. "We need to keep working on ways to avoid adding to the problem and searching for a solution.
"I believe the school would love to recycle, but we have nowhere to deposit the trash afterwards," she said.
Sisters of Solace, a nonprofit that supports women survivors of trauma and addiction, has partnered with Missouri Western to recycle boxes. This, along with the MoDOT Trash Bash that happens once a year, is one program available for students.
While Habitat for Humanity has added three recycling stations to the Missouri Western campus in recent years, students said they would like more ways to recycle easily.
"I have noticed just within the past year they have taken away the recycling bins in the union," said Rowan Graham, a Missouri Western sophomore. "So many people come in this building every day and I feel like this is one of the best places on campus to have access to those green bins."
One student said increasing awareness around the availability of recycling would motivate more people to take advantage of options.
"No one has ever had the discussion with me," said Hannah Church, a sophomore. "That is where it needs to start with, talking about recycling, even if after it takes some time before students really start participating."
A school uses an average of 2,000 sheets of paper a day and a national average of over 500,000 tons a year.
"It has been hard on me as a transfer student coming from Johnson County Community College where we had a recycling bin in every classroom and even a wood chipper that would shred materials and turn them into energy," said Hannah Murphy, a senior and student ambassador. "Once you leave campus, the problem is seen with ditches along the road filled with trash that could easily be placed in a bag at minimum."
