As Missouri Western State University prepares for the start of another academic school year, some students are feeling those first year butterflies, and others are feeling excitement.
As students begin to flock towards campus as they move into their dorms, some students admit the change of pace can be nerve wracking. Devon Roe, an incoming freshman to Missouri Western, says although the move-in process was strenuous, he’s excited to get started.
“I definitely was a little nervous at first,” Roe said. “but now that I'm here, it’s really not that bad. I'm nervous but I'm honestly just ready to get going to be honest.”
While those first week jitters can linger a bit for new freshmen, upperclassmen have shown nothing but excitement when asked about their feelings on starting a new year. Harry Loomis, a junior at Missouri Western, says he has big plans going into this year, and he’s excited to get working on them.
“I got a lot of things planned this semester.” Loomis said. “Last year was kind of weird, so we’re kind of taking the next step towards getting a little more normal this year, so I'm really excited to get back here.”
One way to help calm the jitters of new incoming freshmen, is with help and guidance of freshman mentors during the universities annual orientation program.
Ava Blessie, a freshman mentor at Missouri Western, says being able to guide and help newcomers is something she’s excited to do, year after year.
“It gives me butterfly feelings because I'm so excited for them to start their chapter here.” Blessie said. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, so I want to spark that excitement in all of them from the very beginning of their time here."
As upperclassmen continue to help provide some guiding light to freshmen who may not know the ropes yet, they are providing some simple words of advice to those wishing to make the transition process a bit more smooth, by telling them to get involved on campus.
“Just get involved, it’s the best thing you can do.” Loomis said. “Go to as many sporting events as you can, join as many clubs, go to as many meetings, get anything informational you can find, because you never know what your niche is going to be.”
