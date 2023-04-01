Missouri Western students managed to beat this weekend's high winds with a safe, controlled burn at the John Rushin Teaching and Research Prairie.
MWSU Biology professor Mark Mills said just like any other prairie it needed to be burned to maintain stability.
“Tall grass prairies are fire adapted,” Mills said. “What that really means is that in order to manage them, you have to burn them. Every three to five years it needs to be burned off to benefit the plants and wildlife.”
In a few weeks the prairie will turn green again and consist of many healthy plants.
Mills said the project exemplified jobs the students will be taking on in the future which is why they were given the opportunity to control the fire themselves.
“We are the applied learning University,” he said. “We don’t want students just to learn about things, we want them to do them. Many of them are wildlife majors so they will be doing this in the future someday.”
However, Missouri Western students didn’t take on a hazardous project without keeping safety in mind.
“We developed a burn plant months ago,” said Mills. “We outlined how we were going to do it, under what conditions, and what safety measures to take. It’s all being done in a formulated and safe way and in sections. So, if wind conditions were to change right now, we could quickly shut it down.”
