For the last year and a half, Missouri Western has held a competitive video gaming program with a primary focus on hosting a team competitive with other schools. That effort plays on, together now with an academic discipline in esports.
Organized under Professor Justin Kraft, an exercise science scholar, the university pledges to train students in a variety of courses that are peripheral to organizing, promoting and participating in esports tournaments. A research project entitled the Global Esports Market Report estimates that the industry was worth $1.1 billion in 2020 and could hit $2 billion or more in value this year.
“They’re actually not coming here to study video games,” Kraft said. “Speaking from my own background — I’m from a little older generation — I’m not a gamer. My interest in the esports academic discipline is not in the gaming itself, it’s in how to help the students generate a livelihood based on other people’s passions. To get involved in esports management, I would actually say, you wouldn’t actually have to be a gamer at all.”
Esports professionals can work as tournament managers, brand ambassadors, salespeople and arena administrators, to name a few options, and information on these opportunities is contained within the Missouri Western recreation sports management major — esports concentration. Enrollment for fall 2022 is available now.
Of course, the ability to play games on a high level is integrated into what’s happening here, and Luke Theis oversees that from the large MWSU Esports Arena within Blum Union on campus. Recently named permanent head coach and director of the university’s esports team, Theis also is completing graduate coursework that will set him up to be an instructor at the university level in the opportunities the industry offers.
He said he intends to go about this with the same intensity he approaches his role as a coach. A former Griffon football player, Theis runs his team through physical drills as much as he works with them in mental preparation.
“Students enjoy it a lot because they realize they’re getting an opportunity — just like a traditional sports athlete — where they have workouts, they have study tables, they’re getting resources that maybe with other universities and their esports programs they’re not getting,” Theis said. “Here, they’re respected as an athlete. I want to make sure they work hard to gain that respect.”
The mission remains focused on opening people’s eyes to the reality that much more is needed than a keyboard and mouse, or a controller, to succeed in the professional field of esports, assets Missouri Western can provide.
“We’ve started to build the foundation,” Theis said. “We have some movement. Making it a force to be reckoned with is the big thing that we want to be doing. We want to be well known.”
