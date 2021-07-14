The path to becoming a full-time teacher most often entails four years of study on a higher education campus, but Missouri has come to the point where that can't fill all classroom jobs.
Missouri Western State University offers a potential solution: the master of arts in teaching. In as little as two years, a person who has already graduated college in a non-education field can qualify for classroom work in Missouri. The idea is, whatever they studied earlier on can form the foundation for formal studies in pedagogy and curriculum.
"This program is designed for folks who have no training, at all, in education," Susan Bashinski said.
The need is plain enough. According to the Missouri Department of Elementary in Secondary Education, nearly 10% of all teaching jobs statewide in specialty fields such as Spanish education are either unfilled, or are held by non-certified staff.
As of December 2020, 5.06% of total full-time equivalent K-12 positions are not properly filled. Bashinski routinely fields calls from school districts, efforts to recruit a newly minted Griffon teacher. These may be in vain: Almost all of each year's graduates gain employment immediately.
The new MAT program, available at MWSU for the first time this fall, is meant to expedite meeting this demand while avoiding the controversial step of putting people who are not trained for classroom leadership into a teacher's role. MAT specializations adapt previous studies in more than a dozen fields, such as art and mathematics. The current program is designed for up to 20 students at any one time.
The first MWSU MAT enrollee, Michael Gabriele of Lewiston, New York, previously obtained a bachelor's degree in biology and seeks to teach that science and work as a coach in Missouri. He came to this decision on attending a baseball game in Kansas City, Missouri.
"I just thought it was really beautiful," he said. "I'll just be getting away from New York and what I'm used to. Missouri was always a lock for me, and this program allows me to start my career here."
Education courses are to be hosted from the Murphy Center on campus, but will be entirely supported online. All instruction will be at the graduate level, which means degree recipients will typically qualify for increased pay once they have earned their degree and completed DESE certification. Transfers to other states are possible; chair of education Adrienne Johnson originally studied in Illinois.
She explained how flexibility is key.
"It could be because they didn't know that they wanted to be teachers," Johnson said. "They might be making a career change. It may be that they have had a family, and stayed at home. We designed it with the kind of non-traditional, alternative pathway in mind."
