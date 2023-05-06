Missouri Western State University held its 2023 Spring graduation at the Civic Arena, seeing more than 400 graduates walk into the next chapter of their lives.
The ceremony took place at 1 p.m. and featured musical performances from Missouri Western’s band and was followed by commencement speeches from special guest speakers. Students were then awarded their diplomas ranging from master's, bachelor's and associate's.
Guest speaker and former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, an advocate of higher education and Missouri Western, said he felt nothing short of joy seeing Missouri students walk into the next chapter of their lives with an education.
“Each of you sitting here are all different from each other,” he said. “But each of you share something in common today and that’s the chance to change your life, the life of your friends, and the life of your family. That’s one thing I’ve always liked about the Midwest. It’s the opportunity to always have the frontier. Whether it’s a frontier of opportunity, or frontier of knowledge.”
In addition, Blunt went on to encourage the graduates by speaking about overcoming adversity and the challenges they may face upon graduation.
He and Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy both said they believe every one of these graduates will go on to be successful in life as they accomplished something challenging already.
“Today in your lives, you’ve all put yourself in a position to be able to take on more opportunities than you would have otherwise,” Blunt said. “I’m so honored to be here sharing this stage with you all today. I believe all of you will be successful.”
