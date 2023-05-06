2023 MWSU Spring Graduation

Missouri Western State University held its 2023 Spring graduation at the Civic Arena, seeing more than 400 graduates walk into the next chapter of their lives.

The ceremony took place at 1 p.m. and featured musical performances from Missouri Western’s band and was followed by commencement speeches from special guest speakers. Students were then awarded their diplomas ranging from master's, bachelor's and associate's.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.